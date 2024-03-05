Bill establishing  Federal University of Education, Numan passes second reading in Senate 

A bill establishing Federal University of Education, Numan in Adamawa State passes second reading in Senate on Tuesday.

The sponsor of the bill, Senator Binos Yaroe (Adamawa South) recalled that the bill was passed in the 9th Senate, but was not assented to by former President Muhammadu Buhari due to lack of time, noting that establishing the institution this time would further develop the society.

While leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Yaroe highlighted that the University will train human resources that will develop the country, adding that it was very strategic to the quest for education now as it was set “to train the trainers”.

He further explained that the institution will churn out qualified persons who will be useful in the education sector, not only in Adamawa but across the country.

Supporting the bill, Senator Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, stated that the University, if brought into existence will produce manpower resources to the North East Nigeria and noted that there could be no better time than now that it should be approved by the upper legislative Chamber.

He said Numan in Adamawa State was one of the oldest emirates that does not have a federal presence, urging Senators to support the bill.

He said: “It weakened me when I learnt that there was no federal presence in Numan despite having very strong and top military officers who contributed to the unity of the nation in times past. Mr Senate President, I plead for approval of this bill.”

Senator Godiya Akwashiki, (Nasarawa North), maintained that it was a tradition of the Senate that a bill which is represented for consideration due to non-assent due to the lack of time shouldn’t have issues.

After contributions from other Senators in favour of the bill, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio passed it for a second reading through voice votes and referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Education and Tertiary Institutions.

