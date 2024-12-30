Bikers thrill revellers with breathtaking stunts at Calabar Carnival

No fewer than 200 bikers on Sunday thrilled revellers with spectacular and breathtaking stunts during the Bikers’ Parade session of the 2024 Carnival Calabar

By Taiye Olayemi

No fewer than 200 bikers on Sunday thrilled revellers with spectacular and breathtaking stunts during the Bikers’ Parade session of the 2024 Carnival Calabar, held in Calabar, Cross River.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bikers covered the 12km distance of the carnival route, exciting fun seekers.

Also, revellers in their numbers stood at strategic locations to watch different interesting acrobatic maneuvers by the bikers.

The entire process was a visual feast, with riders showcasing their skills and stunts like; ‘wheelies’, ’stoppies’, and ‘jumps’, on a variety of high-performance power bikes.

Adorned with colourful outfits and gleaming chrome, the bikers added a touch of glamour to the proceedings.

As the riders revved their engines and performed daring maneuvers, the crowd remained mesmerised by the display of speed, agility and balance.

It was a celebration of the passion and camaraderie that defines the biking community in the city of Calabar.

The event provided a platform for bikers to connect, share stories, and showcase their machines.

It also provided an opportunity for bikers to interact with the community, promoting a sense of unity and shared passion.

Nigeria’s fastest female biker, Aisha Vatsa, popularly known as “Flygirl”, who participated in the parade said it was extremely exciting for her as biking remained her hobby.

Vatsa, who is the National Secretary of Metallic Knights Motorcycle Club, said she participated in the parade to enlighten on the touristic and health benefits of biking.

She said the main aim of the club was to promote biking through the carnival platform as they desire that Calabar should be known globally as the bikers’ hub.

According to her, this can be achieved with the excellent road network, beautiful weather and the hospitable people of Calabar.

While Vasta appreciated Gov. Bassey Otu for giving bikers the needed visibility in the course of the carnival, she also harped on safe riding.

“We want to give our thanks to His Excellency, Gov. Otu, we are excited to keep this carnival going.

“And the main focus for us, the metallic knights, is we ride safe, we promote safe riding.

“I have been riding power-bikes for over 20 years, and I have been to Ghana, Benin Republic and Ivory Coast with my power-bike, and I aspire to visit South Africa and Europe soon,” she said.

Nformi Leonard, a member of the Metallic Knights Motorcycle Club, said he rode on power-bike from Abuja to Calabar to participate at the carnival.

“Biking, for us, is a form of releasing that adrenaline. When we are stressed, we go on bike and we feel very refreshed. We just want to have fun here,” he said. (NAN)