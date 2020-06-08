‘Biggest single case of looting’: NDDC reveals details of N3.6bn contract linked to Senator

Share the news













The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has revealed, in an official statement, what it called “perhaps the biggest single case of looting of the Commission’s resources.”

According to a press release signed by Charles Obi Odili, Director, Corporate Affairs , NDDC, Monday morning, “From our findings, the person who has questions to answer to the Niger Delta People is Senator (Peter) Nwaoboshi. Our records show that Senator Nwaoboshi used 11 front companies (owned or traceable to him) to secure a contract of N3.6 billion in September 2016, in what is perhaps the biggest single case of looting of the Commission’s resources.”

NDDC proceeded to list the companies allegedly linked to the Senator Nwaoboshi in the statement.

It further said, “The inventory records show that these items were supplied and received on Senator Nwaoboshi’s business premises and warehouse. Meanwhile, the contracts were awarded to him.

“However, some of the items supplied to Nwaoboshi’s warehouse through his cronies, were later resold to the Delta state government, while the others were sold to other states through contracts awarded to him.

“All supply agreements were signed by one and the same person being (name withheld) traceable to Senator Nwaoboshi. This is in flagrant contravention of section 58(4) (a) and (d) of the Public Procurement Act. No wonder Sen. Nwaoboshi and his cohorts are jittery about the ongoing forensic audit exercise in the NDDC and are doing everything possible to derail it.

The NDDC statement said “We believe that until Senator Nwaoboshi can absolve himself of his role in the looting of the resources of the Commission, he should step aside from any investigative activity against the Commission.”

“NDDC deserves the freedom to deliver on its mandate”, the statement said.

Newsdiaryonline reports the Commission’s press release was in reaction to a statement by Senator Nwaoboshi accusing the Commission of awarding N500m contract to Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta.

NDDC said “Our attention has been drawn to a statement by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded a contract of N500 million to the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, which he did not execute.

However the statement said, before giving the details quoted above that, “The Commission wishes to state that it has searched through its records and there is no evidence of any contract awarded to Senator Akpabio or any company associated with him by the NDDC.

“The person who has questions to answer to the Niger Delta People is Senator Nwaoboshi..,” the Commission said.

Attempts by Newsdiaryonline to speak with Senator Nwaoboshi Monday morning failed.

