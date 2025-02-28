BIG SCANDAL: Akpabio has been sexually harassing me, Sen. Natasha alleges

The senator representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

She alleged that the Senate President made inappropriate remarks during a visit to his country home in Akwa Ibom residence.

Sen. Natasha spoke on ARISE NEWS ‘Morning Show’ on Friday saying incident took place in December, a day before both their birthdays.

Her words, “It all started the day before his birthday and my birthday because we are birthday mates. We were all in Akwa Ibom. At first, we were in his house at Ikot Ekpene.

“Then we all went to his house in Uyo, then he held my hands, walking around from room to room, he showed me the beautiful interiors.

“He got to this particular sitting room and asked me if I liked his house. I said of course, Sir, every room is beautiful, beautiful taste.

“And he said, Now you are a senator, I am going to create time for us to come create quality moments here. You will enjoy it.’ At that point, I just pulled away because I didn’t understand what he meant,” she said.

Her allegation comes in the wake of a heated session in the Senate last Thursday, when Akpabio ordered sergeants-at-arms to remove her from the chamber.

Tensions flared after Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Monguno informed Akpabio that Akpoti-Uduaghan had refused to move to a new seat assigned to her, following the defection of two opposition senators to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Monguno, citing Orders 24 and 6, asserted that it was within the Senate President’s discretion to reassign senators’ seats. He further argued that a senator could only speak from their designated seat and that Akpabio had the authority to bar contributions from an unassigned position.

Akpoti-Uduaghan swiftly objected, rising in protest under Order 10, claiming her privileges had been breached.

Credit: Prompt News