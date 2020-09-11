Bielsa commits to Leeds United for 2020/2021 season at last minute

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal for the 2020/2021 season.
His commitment has come just one day before the newly-promoted team begin the 2020/2021 English Premier League (EPL) campaign away to champions Liverpool.
The former Argentina and Chile national coach joined the club in August 2018.
After 100 games in charge, he has guided them back to the top flight for the first time in 16 years.
“Leeds United are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain as head coach for the 2020/2021 season,” the team said on Friday.(dpa/NAN)
