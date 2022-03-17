Biden’s ‘war criminal’ accusation ‘unforgivable,’ says Kremlin

The Kremlin has hit back at U.S. President Joe Biden’s claim that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is a war criminal, calling the assertion unacceptable and unforgivable.

“Our president is a very wise, far-sighted, and cultured international personality,” said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Kremlin, on Thursday, according to the news agency Interfax.

Biden had used the phrase on Wednesday for the first time with reference to Putin after the U.S. government had hitherto avoided labelling Russian actions in Ukraine as war crimes.

Peskov said Biden did not have the right to use such words, especially given that he was president of a country that had been bombing people all over the world for years.

That he had dropped a nuclear bomb on a country that had already been defeated.

“I am referring to Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” said Peskov.

The U.S. had dropped a nuclear bomb on each of the Japanese cities in August 1945. (dpa/NAN)

