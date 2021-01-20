Biden’s Inauguration: Rafsanjani calls for strengthening of public institutions in Africa

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has called on African leaders to emulate the United States in building strong and independent institutions that can checkmate the excesses of public office holders.

In a statement made available to the media from the United States, Comrade Rafsanjani noted with disdain the US capitol invasion which was carried out by a mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.

He said; “It is necessary to note that the US Capitol invasion by Trump supporters led to his impeachment by members of the US House of Representatives who cited incitement of insurrection as the reason for his second impeachment.

“Despite the fact that Trump is the sitting president of America, he could not manipulate the electoral process. He could not also ask the legislature, judiciary, security or any government institutions to do otherwise.”

“This can only happen in a functional society where institutions are strong and independent and not just mere rubber stamp.

Though he called for a harmonious relationship between all arms of government, primarily for the overall benefits of the Nigerian masses; he however said the legislature must checkmate the excesses of other arms of government.

Comrade Rafsanjani, however, congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harrris on their inauguration urging them to uphold the rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.

“President Joe Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.

The CISLAC Boss who also doubles as chairman Board of Amnesty International Nigeria called on Biden to respect human rights and fight corruption in not just America but in the world.

He noted that the new American leader must build on existing protocols in keeping people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world.

The CISLAC boss congratulated the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their country’s elections as he also looked forward to strengthening African-American relations as this strategic alliance is an essential pillar of the international cooperation needed to address the dramatic challenges facing the world today.

In a similar vein, Rafsanjani noted that the instance of what happened in Uganda, where the opposition was constantly in the eye of state sponsored oppression depicted why there is a need for stronger institutions in Africa and respect for values on the continent. He stated that if there were institutions, such incidents would not have occured in the manner which it did.

Mr Rafsanjani also restated CISLAC’s commitment to help reposition Nigeria to benefit in terms of the economy, size, governance, fighting insurgency and corruption.