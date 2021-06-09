Biden visits Europe on first overseas trip as U.S. PresidentBiden visits Europe on first overseas trip as U.S. President

June 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 U.. Joe Biden embarked his first overseas trip Wednesday where he will European partners

The and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to U.. in the English county of Suffolk to kick off their first foreign trip since taking office in January.

Thursday, Biden was due to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson near Cornwall, where the G7 summit taking place from to Sunday, the fringes of which Biden was expected to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among other G7 leaders.

At the end of their visit to Britain, the U.. and the first lady would be received by Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle near London on Sunday.

On Monday, Biden planned to attend the NATO summit in Brussels, where a top-level meeting with EU is scheduled for the following day.

On Wednesday of next week, Biden would be expected to hold an eagerly awaited summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva before the U.S. president returned to Washington.

The said, “This trip will highlight America’s commitment to rallying the world’s democracies, coming together to shape the rules of the road for the 21st century, defend our , and tackle the world’s biggest challenges.’’ (dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,