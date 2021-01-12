Biden unlikely to turn tide regarding U.S. troops’ pullout from Afghanistan – Russia

Moscow does not rule out that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden may tweak outgoing President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but believes that game-changing changes are unlikely.

Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said this in an interview with Sputnik.

“The change of the U.S. administration is likely to have some influence on the process of peaceful settlement of the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.