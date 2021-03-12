Biden: U.S. on track to give 100m jabs in first 60 days of presidency

 President Joe says the United is on track to deliver 100 million jabs to Americans in his first 60 days in office.

“When I came into office , I said I intended to 100 million shots in people’s arms in my first 100 days in office,” said in his first prime-time address to commemorate one year since the pandemic began shutting down of the ’s life.

are actually on track to reach this goal in my 60th day in office. No other country in the world has done this,’’ he said.

The president expressed hope that families would be able to celebrate

Independence Day on July 4, in small .

, who has been in office nearly two months, made his top priority to accelerate the federal to the ’s Coronavirus crisis, which has killed almost 530,000 people in the U.S. (dpa/NAN)

