President Joe Biden says the United States is on track to deliver 100 million jabs to Americans in his first 60 days in office.

“When I came into office , I said I intended to get 100 million shots in people’s arms in my first 100 days in office,” Biden said in his first prime-time address to commemorate one year since the pandemic began shutting down much of the nation’s public life.

“We are actually on track to reach this goal in my 60th day in office. No other country in the world has done this,’’ he said.

The president expressed hope that families would be able to celebrate

Independence Day on July 4, in small groups.

Biden, who has been in office nearly two months, made it his top priority to accelerate the federal response to the nation’s Coronavirus crisis, which has killed almost 530,000 people in the U.S. (dpa/NAN)

