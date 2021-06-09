Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Europe on Wednesday in his first foreign trip as U.S. president.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to meet U.S. soldiers in the English county of Suffolk to kick off their first foreign trip since taking office in January.

On Thursday, Biden is due to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson near Cornwall, where the G7 summit takes place from Friday to Sunday.

It is on the same fringes Biden is expected to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among other G7 leaders.

The U.S. president and the first lady are to be received by Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle near London on Sunday.

On Monday, Biden plans to attend the NATO summit in Brussels, where a top-level meeting with EU representatives is scheduled for the following day.

On June 16, Biden is expected to hold an eagerly awaited summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva before the U.S. president returns to Washington.

The White House said “this trip will highlight America’s commitment to rallying the world’s democracies, coming together to shape the rules of the road for the 21st century, defend our values and tackle the world’s biggest challenges.” (dpa/NAN)

