Biden to require all federal workers to be vaccinated – Source

 .S. President Joe Biden plans to require all employees and government contractors vaccinated against the Coronavirus (COVID-19), a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.


In July, Biden said workers had vaccinated or face regular COVID-19 testing and such other safety rules as mandatory face masks at workplaces and restrictions on official travel.

Biden to sign an executive order on Thursday that would cover millions of workers and contractors that do the government, the source said.

As part of the vaccination push, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service and the National of Health “will complete of their previously announced vaccination requirements that cover 2.5 million people,’’ the source said.

In a speech later on Thursday, Biden would focus on new plans more people vaccinated, enhancing for those who already have had shots, and keeping schools open, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Just over 53 per cent of Americans are fully vaccinated, including almost two-thirds of the adult population, according to CDC data.

The disease has killed more than 651,000 Americans. (Reuters/NAN)

