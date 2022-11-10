Biden to meet Yoon, Kishida on sidelines of ASEAN summit

by Ummul Idris

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the weekend in Cambodia.

Yoon confirmed to reporters in Seoul on Thursday that the talks will take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia.

Yoon’s office named Sunday as the date for the meeting.

It is expected to focus on rising tensions in East Asia and North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

Kishida will also meet Yoon separately in Cambodia.

The U.S. and its Asian allies fear North Korea’s first nuclear test in years could be imminent.

Since the end of September, North Korea has been testing missiles at an unusually high frequency, including an Inter Continental Ballistic Missile, according to the South Korean military.

UN resolutions ban the largely isolated state from both nuclear testing and testing of ballistic missiles capable of being armed with a nuclear warhead. (dpa/NAN)

