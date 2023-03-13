Biden to meet British, Australian PMs for security talks

by Sheji Halima

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, in San Diego, California, on Monday to discuss the joint security alliance AUKUS.

This is according to the White House.

The alliance, the name of which comes from combining the abbreviations for the three countries has been in place since 2021.

It is intended to allow Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines to strengthen security and military deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

According to security experts, the alliance is directed against a potential threat from China.

Australia is planning a new military base for nuclear submarines on its east coast. There is already a base on the west coast.

The U.S. has a large military port in San Diego.

France was enraged by the new alliance because a 56 billion Euros (59.55 billion dollars) contract to supply submarines to Australia fell through with the AUKUS Pact.

The AUKUS partners in 2021 announced that they also wanted to cooperate more closely in electronic warfare and cyber security. (dpa/NAN)