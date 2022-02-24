Biden to discuss within G7 on Russia’s military operation in Donbass

February 24, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



.S. President, is  to meet with his counterparts of other Group of Seven (7) countries to discuss next moves to take on Russia in response to Moscow’s military operation in the Donbass region.

Biden earlier night, said that the .S. would also “ with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance.’’

Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Thursday, authorised “a special military operation’’ in the Donbass region.

However, Ukraine had  confirmed that military targets across the were under attack.

“Our plans do not the occupation of Ukrainian territories. not going to impose anything on anyone by force,’’ Putin said in a televised speech to the nation, noting that Russia’s move was in response to “fundamental threats’’ of NATO which had expanded to Eastern Europe and its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders.(Xinhua/NAN) 

Tags: , , , ,