Biden sweeps primaries as Sanders re-assesses campaign

Former U.S. vice president Joe Biden on Wednesday swept three Democratic primaries, solidifying his front-runner status and raising doubts about the long-term viability of left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

Biden’s strong performances in Arizona, Illinois and Florida have effectively handed him an insurmountable lead.

U.S. broadcaster CNN estimated he now has about 300 delegates more than Sanders in the race to become the party’s candidate to face President Donald Trump in November.

However, Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir admitted the situation was looking bleak.

“While our campaign has won the battle of ideas, we are losing the battle over electability to Joe Biden. The senator will take time to assess way forward,”Shakir said.

Running for a second time as an outside insurgent from the left, Sanders has shifted some aspects of conversations in the Democratic Party on issues such as health care, college fees and the minimum wage.

But Biden’s ascendency has shown a majority of Democrats are looking for a moderate candidate from within the party establishment.

After decades as a senator, Biden served as vice president under Barack Obama.

The Democratic race is increasingly being overshadowed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Ohio is among a handful of states to have postponed its primary, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 24.(dpa/NAN)

