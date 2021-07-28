Biden signs memo Wednesday to improve cybersecurity for U.S. infrastructure – Official

President Joe Biden will sign a national security memorandum on Wednesday to improve cybersecurity for critical infrastructure in the United States, a senior U.S. administration official said.

“The president will sign a national security memorandum on improving cybersecurity for critical infrastructure control systems,’’ the official said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Commerce would lead the inter-agency effort to develop cybersecurity performance goals for critical infrastructure, the official added.

The memorandum would also formally establish Biden’s industrial control systems cybersecurity initiative, according to the official. (Sputnik/NAN)

