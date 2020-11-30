Biden should clarify US position on digital tax within two months, France says  

The European Union hopes Joseph Biden’s incoming administration will clarify the U.S. position on digital taxation within two months of taking office, a French Finance Ministry source said on Monday.

The EU is considering going ahead with a bloc-wide tax on digital services offered by companies such as Google and Amazon if a global deal to rewrite rules for cross-border taxation is not reached by mid-2021.

Efforts at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to update the rules for the era of digital commerce stalled this year.

Donald Trump’s administration balked at the prospect of signing up to a multilateral deal shortly before the presidential election.