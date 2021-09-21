Biden set to deliver 1st UNGA speech as president

The United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) annual debate is set to kick off with Joe Biden’s first speech as president of the U.S.

Tuesday’s session would also include speeches by leaders from Brazil, Iran, Turkey, France and Switzerland, among others.

Unlike in 2020, when many of the contributions to the general debate took the form of speeches sent on video, numerous leaders have flown to New York, although with far smaller delegations than in the past.

Other contributions by representatives of the 193 member states would again be provided online.

Several events were also due to be held on the sidelines, including a high-level online summit on distributing vaccines against COVID-19 more fairly, which Biden is due to host on Wednesday.

Conflict, too, will be in focus, chiefly the situation in Afghanistan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the White House said, in a statement, that that the conference will focus on expanding and improving common initiatives to take down COVID-19, building out from previous gatherings of world leaders and ministers in fora like the G7, G20, and Act Accelerator to rally civil society,

NGOs, philanthropists, and industry along with world leaders and align on a common vision for defeating COVID-19 together. (dpa/NAN)

