Biden says U.S. will begin sending weapons to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden wants to start delivering of weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.

The president said this shortly after the U.S. Senate approved billions of dollars in new aid for the country under attack from Russia.

“I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week,” Biden said.

By passing the legislative package, which also includes billions of dollars in aid for Israel and Taiwan, the U.S. Congress has demonstrated the power of American leadership in the world, Biden added.

“We stand resolutely for democracy and freedom, and against tyranny and oppression.”

There is an urgent need for support for Ukraine, which is being subjected to relentless bombardment from Russia, Biden said.

The bill also contains aid for Israel, which has recently faced unprecedented attacks from Iran.

“This critical legislation will make our nation and world more secure as we support our friends who are defending themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin,” Biden said. (dpa/NAN)