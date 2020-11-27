Biden reiterates confidence in victory, urges calm

Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has reiterated his confidence in winning the election, with counting still ongoing in battleground states.

In an address to the nation on Thursday, Biden said he had no doubt he would be declared winner once all the votes were counted.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and patient, noting that “democracy is sometimes messy”.

“Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience.

“We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners.

“So, I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed and we’ll know very soon,” he said.