Biden nominates former diplomat Bill Burns CIA director

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the nomination of former career diplomat William Burns as Director, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) the Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement.

Burns is a career diplomat who served in the U.S. Foreign Service for 33 years and holds the highest rank in the service, according to the statement.

Biden said that Burns shares his profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical, it said.

“Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure.