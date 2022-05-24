Biden meets Modi after Quad summit in Tokyo

U.S. President Joe Biden has met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately after a summit of four leading Indo-Pacific democracies in Tokyo.

Biden had condemned Russia’s unjustifiable war against Ukraine at the meeting, the White House said.

However, the U.S. statement was silent on Modi’s stance.

The joint statement at the end of the summit only said that the states had discussed their “respective responses’’ to the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosted the summit.

Besides Modi and Biden, the newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also took part.

The group of four, known as the Quad, was committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

