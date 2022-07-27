Biden ends COVID-19 isolation after testing negative twice

U.S. President Joe Biden is leaving his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative twice, the White House said.

Biden tested positive on Thursday and was said to have experienced “very mild symptoms’’.

He went into isolation and was given a five-day course of Paxlovid, a Coronavirus treatment medication.

White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that the 79-year old president tested negative on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning.

“His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved,’’ O’Connor wrote. (dpa/NAN)

