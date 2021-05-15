Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden about the Gaza conflict.

The head of the Israeli government announced on Twitter on Saturday that he had informed Biden on the phone about developments and measures that Israel had taken and still wanted to take.

He also thanked the U.S. president for Washington’s “unconditional support” when it comes to Israel’s right to self-defence.

The conversation between Netanyahu and Biden was the second official one since the beginning of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Biden has briefed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Washington’s diplomatic engagement in the ongoing conflict, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also stressed that the Islamist Hamas movement must stop firing rockets at Israel.

Biden and Abbas expressed concern over the deaths of innocent civilians.

The U.S. president stressed his commitment to a negotiated two-state solution.

According to him, it is the best way to achieve a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (dpa/NAN)

