Biden directs further investigation on COVID-19 origins

May 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



 U.S. President, Joe Biden, directed the U.S Intelligence Community to further investigate the origins of the pandemic and report back to him in 90 days.

Biden, in a statement the White House in Washington, DC, told the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to conclude the report in three months.

According to him, the community should intensify their effort to collect and analyse information that could bring U.S. closer to a definitive conclusion and to report back in 90 days.

“As part of that report, have asked for areas of further that may be required, including specific questions for China.

have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts.

“And have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress apprised of its work.’’

The announcement came after a U.S. intelligence report found several researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalised — a new detail that fuelled fresh public pressure on Biden to delve deeper the origin of the virus.

Biden said the U.S would also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant and evidence.

The U.S leader recalled how he called Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to get access to learn about when it emerged in early 2020.

He, however, said failure to get our inspectors on the ground in those early months would always hamper any investigation the origin of .

“Nevertheless, shortly after I became President, in March, I had my National Security Advisor task the Intelligence Community to prepare a report on their up-to-date analysis of the origins of COVID-19.

“I received that report earlier this month, and asked for additional follow-up.

“As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community “coalesced around two likely scenarios” but not reached a definitive conclusion on this question,’’ Biden said. (NAN)

