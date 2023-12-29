Biden condemns Russia’s aerial attack on Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned Russia’s aerial attack on Ukraine, calling on the world to stop the killings of the innocent people in the country.

The attack launched on Thursday night is likely to be the biggest aerial bombardment since the war began, according to Ukraine President.

Biden, in a statement from White House on Friday, said the massive bombardment used drones and missiles, including missiles with hypersonic capability, to strike cities and civilian infrastructure all across Ukraine.

He said strikes reportedly hit a maternity hospital, a shopping mall, and residential areas, killing innocent people and injuring dozens more.

“It is a stark reminder to the world that, after nearly two years of this devastating war, Putin’s objective remains unchanged. He seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped.

“In the face of this brutal attack, Ukraine deployed the air defense systems that the United States and our Allies and partners have delivered to Ukraine over the past year to successfully intercept and destroy many of the missiles and drones.

“The American people can be proud of the lives we have helped to save and the support we have given Ukraine as it defends its people, its freedom, and its independence.

“But unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people,” said Biden.

According to him, congress must step up and act without any further delay.

The U.S. President said the stakes of this fight extended far beyond Ukraine, noting that they affect the entirety of the NATO Alliance, the security of Europe and the future of the Transatlantic relationship.

He said Putin had not just attempted to destroy Ukraine but threatened some of the NATO Allies as well.

“When dictators and autocrats are allowed to run roughshod in Europe, the risk rises that the United States gets pulled in directly. And the consequences reverberate around the world.

“That’s why the United States has rallied a coalition of more than 50 countries to support the defense of Ukraine.

“We cannot let our allies and partners down.

“We cannot let Ukraine down. History will judge harshly those who fail to answer freedom’s call,” he said. (NAN)

By Cecilia Ologunagba

