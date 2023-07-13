Biden calls Finland ‘incredible asset’ for NATO at Helsinki meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden called Finland joining NATO “an incredible asset” as he met with Finnish leaders in Helsinki on Thursday on his way back from a summit of the western alliance.

At a bilateral meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Biden said “I don’t think NATO’s ever been stronger.”

Biden noted that the U.S. and Finland had shared democratic values.

“It took me about three seconds to say yes (to the country joining),” Biden said.

Niinistö spoke of “a new era in our security.”

He thanked the U.S. for its support and commended Biden for bringing unity to the NATO summit in Lithuania.

“It seems that when things get serious, also people understand that we have to stick together,” Niinistö added.

He later met with the heads of state and government of the Nordic countries of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland to discuss climate change.

Biden called for close cooperation to tackle the climate crisis.

He spoke about preserving the planet. “It’s the only existential threat humanity faces and we don’t have a lot of time, but I’m confident – if we continue to work together, we can deal with it,” the U.S. president asserted.

The Nordic countries have long played a leading role in this, Biden added.

Several of the Nordic countries are regarded as international pioneers when it comes to climate protection and renewable energies.

Denmark, for example, has set itself one of the most ambitious climate goals by 2030, aiming to reduce its emissions by 70 per cent compared to 1990.

At the same time, Norway, a major oil and gas nation, is also one of the Nordic countries.

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir stressed that the U.S. played a crucial role in tackling the climate and biodiversity crisis.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, meanwhile, praised Biden for bringing the U.S. back into the fight against climate change.

However, one must not only solve the climate crisis, but also create jobs and a better future for the people.

“And with you in the White House, we have an opportunity to do this together,” Frederiksen said.

Only the night before, Biden had described climate change as the “greatest threat to humanity” and spoken of “a turning point in history.”

Biden arrived in Helsinki on Thursday to pay a visit to new NATO member Finland on his way back to the United States from the alliance’s summit in Lithuania.

He arrived with his convoy at the Presidential Palace on Thursday, where he met Niinistö first.

Biden’s short visit to the Finnish capital was accompanied by a massive security presence.

Shortly before Biden’s arrival, the new Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo also arrived at the palace.

The mini-summit with the Nordics will also cover security policy and technology.

Biden’s day in the Finnish capital is to be rounded off in the evening with a joint press conference with Niinistö.

Biden landed in Finland on Wednesday evening, after having left the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

It is the first visit by a sitting U.S. president since former U.S. president Donald Trump’s visit five years ago.

Finland has been an official NATO member since the beginning of April.

Neighbouring Sweden can also hope to join the defence alliance soon, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan decided this week to stop blocking its accession.

Finland borders Russia along a length of about 1,340 kilometres and thus has by far the largest frontier of all EU countries.

NATO’s external border with Russia has more than doubled as a result of Finland’s accession.

At its closest point, this border is only about two hours’ drive from Helsinki – but Biden will not be visiting it during his trip. (dpa/NAN)

