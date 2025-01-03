Biden awards presidential medal to Republican Trump critic Liz Cheney

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday awarded Republican Trump critic Liz Cheney one of the highest civilian honours in the United States – the Presidential Citizens Medal.

Cheney, 58, a former Republican lawmaker for Wyoming in the House of Representatives, led, together with Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, the Jan. 6 select committee that investigated President-elect Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Thompson and 18 others were also awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal.

In a statement, Biden praised Cheney because she “has raised her voice – and reached across the aisle – to defend our Nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency.”

Thompson, a Democrat, was honoured for his lifelong commitment to protecting the Constitution.

Cheney is the daughter of former Republican U.S. vice president Dick Cheney, who was George W. Bush’s deputy from 2001 to 2009.

After the storming of the parliamentary building in the capital Washington nearly four years ago, she distanced herself from Trump – not without consequences for her political career.

She was ousted from top positions and lost her congressional seat due to the power of Trump and his followers, who put up a challenger who won.

In the 2024 election campaign, Cheney – and her father – supported the Democrat Kamala Harris.

According to the White House, the Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to U.S. citizens who have exemplarily served their country or fellow citizens.

There is speculation that Biden might grant Cheney a preventive pardon due to concern over potential legal actions Trump might take against her in his second term, which starts on January 20.

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed revenge against his adversaries and insulted them.

He called Cheney a warmonger, saying she should face guns pointed at “her face.” (dpa/NAN)