Biden administration has wrong knowledge of modern Russia – Kremlin

July 28, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



  administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and his assistants have wrong knowledge and understanding of modern Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said .

U.S. President Biden has expressed belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous.’’

Biden also said that Russian economy only has nuclear weapons and oil wells “and nothing else.’’

“Here, perhaps, it should be said that the U.S. president about our president while making a speech front of the national officers.

“It is clear that such bold statements are demand among this audience, but it is also obvious that the president is voicing the messages that are being prepared by his staff, his assistants.

“And here we can clearly see that there is a wrong knowledge and understanding of modern Russia,’’ Peskov told reporters. (Sputnik/NAN)

