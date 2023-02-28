Bida/Gbako/Katcha NASS return: Abdullahi lauds supporters

By Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi who won the just concluded election for Bida/Gbako/ Katcha Federal Constituency has called for collective effort for the development of the constituency .

In a statement, Abdullahi expressed heartfelt appreciation for all his supporters who made his return bid possible.

Abdullahi who said his supporters have endorsed the change that they all desperately craved for, called for collective effort in the struggle to make the Bida/Gbako/ Katcha Federal Constituency the best in the country.

He said,”With gratitude to Almighty Allah, I wish to send my heartfelt appreciation to all those who made our victory at the just concluded election for Bida/Gbako/ Katcha Federal Constituency which held on Saturday, 25th February, 2023 a success.

“I have been deeply humbled by the spark that my return bid ignited among the good people of Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency; Young people, Youth groups, Women, Party faithful, Religious leaders, Traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders from the three Local Government Areas that make up our Federal Constituency.

“These stakeholders who voted for me during last weekend election have surely endorsed the change that we all desperately crave. I remain eternally grateful. Now is the time for well-meaning people of Bida, Gbako and Katcha Local Government Areas to fall-in-line and become rank-and-file soldiers in our struggle to make our Federal Constituency the best in the country.

“I have always maintained that I am not in politics because of any personal interest; anyone who has followed my trajectory will attest to the fact that either as a student unionist, as a banker, an entrepreneur or as a politician, the primal purpose that drives me is the desire to better the lot of the downtrodden.

“At this juncture, it is important to say that the improvement that we desire for our Federal Constituency, Niger State and Nigeria at large cannot be done by individual effort, because fixing developing communities like ours is an assignment that goes beyond the power of any individual or party; it is beyond individual’s ambition and zeal.

“Fixing a nation like Nigeria with daunting challenges that have accumulated over the years, will take a combined effort. Due to this and as we crave to move forward, it is time all of us, particularly those of us in the political terrain to base our interests in the context of the overall interest of the people. This is the cause I have signed onto.”

Abdullahi added,”In any healthy democracy, several people will always compete. Even at that, only one person can emerge at the end of the day. I therefore call on all who contested against me to please join hands with me in this fight for the future of our Federal Constituency.

“I call on you to work with me to establish a CONTRACT with the people of our Federal Constituency that sends a message that better things are coming. We must let the electorate know that gone are the days of politics-as-usual, empty-promises-as-usual and stomach infrastructure instead of tangible and progressive change.

“I continue to stand committed to progressive ideology that the APC represents. I continue to remain committed to my supporters, and thankful for their unwavering encouragement over the last four years.

“I thank my family especially my parents, my lovely wife and children, Siblings, Party Executives at all levels, Youths, Women, loyalists, followers and different interest groups across our Federal Constituency, my colleagues at the Assembly that have supported me since I joined politics because of their belief in my ability to bring the desired change to the people of Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency. May Allah meet you at your points of need.”







