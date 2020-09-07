Bid to raise $100,000 for Nigeria Big Brother evictee

Fans of an evictee from Nigeria’s Big Brother reality TV show have raised more than $10,000 (£7,600) for her in less than 24 hours, hoping to meet a $100,000 target.

Ngozi Nlewedim, known to fans as Erica, was disqualified on Sunday and evicted, for receiving a third strike after she behaved badly towards a fellow housemate.

She had been previously warned twice about her behaviour in the house.

Loyal fans quickly set up a GoFundMe account to compensate their star for missing out on the cash prize of about $223,000, which many believe she was one of the favourites to win.

Fans have so far donated $14,336 and the amount is likely to increase.

She has also been promised a car by a Nigerian car dealer and $5,000 cash.