Bicycle Day: Embrace cycling in midst of fuel subsidy removal – FRSC

By David Adeoye

Nigerians have been advised to embrace cycling as alternative means of transportation in the midst of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

Mr Joshua Adekanye, Oyo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), gave the advice on Saturday in Ibadan at the celebration of the 2023 World Bicycle Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations (UN) had in 2018 declared June 3 of every year as the World Bicycle Day.

It is an international observance recognised as a result of uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries.

The day is set aside to raise awareness about the importance of bicycles as a sustainable mode of transportation.

According to him, it is advisable for the general public to make use of bicycles now that fuel subsidy has been removed, because bicycle do not use fuel.

He said that carbon emissions to the atmosphere by vehicles would also be drastically reduced, when Nigerians rely more on bicycles.

This, Adekanye said, would create an enabling environment for Nigerians to live in.

“Use of bicycle is economically cheap, because the cost of bicycle is not as expensive as using a car or motorcycle,” he said.

On the health benefits, Adekanye said that cycling, not only improves physical strength, but also helps reduce body fat “and keep heart healthy”.

“Cycling may help prevent and manage medical conditions; helps in improving mental health and reduces stress, among other benefits, ” the sector commander said.

He, however, commended the contributions of all the agencies and stakeholders toward advancing the course of encouraging cycling in the society.

Adekanye urged relevant stakeholders to keep on sensitising the general public on the need to embrace cycling.

NAN also reports that five cyclist organisations and young cyclists from the Air Force Primary School, Ibadan, participated in the event.

Among the organisations were Lifeline Cyclists, Rising Star Cycling Academy and Pedal Power Cycling Club.

The cycling event took off at the State Command of the FRSC, Eleyele, en route Jericho – Dugbe – Mokola – Sabo and ended at Lekan Salami stadium Adamasingba.(NAN)