Bichi lauds Tinubu over allocation of N150bn Kano railway line

By Aminu Garko

Alhaji Rabi’u Bichi, Managing Director, Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority(HJRBDA), has lauded President Bola Tinubu for allocating N150 billion in the 2025 budget for the construction of a railway line in Kano city.

Bichi said this in a statement signed by him in Kano on Friday.

”We extend our gratitude to Tinubu for his visionary leadership in allocating 150 billion Naira in the 2025 Appropriation bill for the construction of a railway line in Kano City,” he said.

According to him, the project is expected to revolutionise transportation, enhance connectivity, facilitate trade, and boost economic growth in the city.

Bichi said that the project would improve the quality of life of residents of Kano and position the city as a hub for commerce and industry.

“President Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated a clear focus on infrastructure development; evident in the 2025 budget’s emphasis on revitalising hospitals and investing in healthcare infrastructure.

“The allocation for the Kano railway line showcases the government’s dedication to transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

“We acknowledge Tinubu’s efforts to stimulate economic recovery and growth, as reflected in the 2025 budget’s projections, ”he said.

Bichi appreciated the efforts of Rep. Kabir Abubakar , representing Bichi Federal constituency, in bringing developmental projects to the area.

“We look forward to witnessing its transformative impact on Kano and its people,” he said.( NAN