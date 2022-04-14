Bible Society holds 55th National Board Meeting

By Fabian Ekeruche

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) says it is holding its 55th National Board Meeting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

According to it, the meeting will take place from April 25 to April 29, 2022.

A statement by the society on Thursday said the meeting would be declared open by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello.

“It will start with a Divine Service at the All Saints’ Anglican Church, Wuse Zone 5, on Wednesday, April 27.

“The meeting, being hosted by the North Central Zone of BSN, will be presided over by the President and Board Chairman of the Society, Bishop Olubunmi Timothy Banwo.

“ Among other things, the Board Meeting will discuss past and future activities of the organisation concerning Bible work as well as examine her accounts for the past one year.

“The General Secretary of BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi is expected to present his report for the year under review to the Board ,” the statement said.

Also expected are the Patron of BSN, Gen.Yakubu Gowon (rtd) GCFR, National Officers, delegates from across the country and some senior members of the management team of the organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the BSN is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages.

It publishes, distributes, executes programmes to engage people with the Bible to transform their lives, and raises funds for the Bible work.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

