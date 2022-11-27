Bianca Ojukwu advises youths to shun vices threatening nation building

By Victor Nwachukwu

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Spain, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, has advised Nigerian youths to shun vices and other anti-social conducts now threatening the peace and development of the country.

Mrs Ojukwu, wife of late Ikemba Nnewi, gave the advice during the 11th edition of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lectures held by the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra and Independence Biafra Movement (MASSOB-BIM) on Saturday in Owerri.

She said that the current wave of criminalities, killings, kidnapping and other types of the country was on a worrisome path to destruction.

Though she attributed the problem to lack of job opportunities, Ojukwu said it was wrong for today’s youths to resort to the use of hard drugs, leading to crime.

She however, advised them not to collapse the system, but to keep hope alive and seize the opportunity of the 2023 elections to vote the right people for good governance in the nation.

She argued that if the right leaders were entrusted to be in charge, several opportunities would be created for the majority of the people to be gainfully employed thereby reducing crime.

The ex-Nigeria most beautiful girl commended the Igbo people for keeping faith with the tenets of nationhood for which his late husband fought for.

She thanked the convener of the event, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, for organizing the memorial ceremony since the year 2012 to date.

Ojukwu used the medium to call on the Federal Government to release leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,.

She noted that doing so would help resort peace especially in the South-East geo-political zone adding that “no nation that holds its people hostage can ever have peace”.

Earlier in an address, Chairman of the occasion and former Green Eagles coach, Mr Fanny Amun, thanked Uwazuruike for seeking peaceful agitation by the Igbo people.

He called for continued peace and national cohesion adding that in due course, the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians would be met.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Igbo people from the five states of:Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra and Imo attended the event and displayed various types of masquerades and other cultural dances. (NAN)