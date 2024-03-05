Bi-lateral Ties: FG assures Canada of continuous relations

The Federal Government of Nigeria has assured the Canadian Government of its commitment to consolidate on the existing relationship with the country on the heels of their bilateral ties for mutual economic benefits in agricultural development.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, made this remark while receiving in audience the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Dr. Jamie Christoff in his office.

SGF stated that Nigeria and Canada share a lot in common with regards to the system of government of the two countries. Noting that both countries practice the Federal System of Government.

The Canadian High Commissioner Dr Jamie Christoff says he is a great believer of Nigeria as Nigeria is a great country.

The High Commissioner added that the two countries are large producers of grains and for this reason a lot could be done together to achieve a viable economic development that is mutually beneficial.