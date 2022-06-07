BHCPF: Yobe Govt. to enroll additional 22,428 destitute

The Yobe Government says it will enrol additional 22,428 poor

people into 2022 Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Dr Jibril Adamu, the Director, Planning and Statistics in the state’s Contributory Healthcare Management

Agency, made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BHCPF is a joint fund by federal and state governments to take care

of the health needs of poor and vulnerable people.

It is to enhance access to free and quality healthcare services to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Yobe director, therefore, said 126 destitute from each of the 17 local government areas of the state would be

enrolled into the scheme.

He added that the stakeholders’ meeting was to identify successes and challenges of the programme which started

in 2021.

He explained that enrolees that did not turn up for their registration cards to benefit from the free healthcare services would be replaced.

In his remarks, Dr Aliyu Usman, the Director, Sickle Cell Disease Eradication Initiative, said he was at the meeting to

request for special slots for 562 sickle cell patients registered by the NGO.

He noted that enrollment of patients would mitigate under five mortality and check persistent sickle cell complications,

including anaemia, palpitation, joint and bone pain.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

