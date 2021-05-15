By Chimezie Godfrey

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has indicated that one of the legacies his administration will bequeath to its successor will be the supporting of the parents of orphans taken into custody in the state as a result of the brigandage of Boko Haram in Maiduguri to visit their children currently in Sokoto annually.

Gov. Tambuwal who said his administration will continue to render more support and assistance to the orphans who are being catered for by Sokoto-based philanthropist, Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo A A through his Jarma UK Academy, said the state government has since provided additional one block of six classrooms to the academy in order assist the orphans.

According to the governor who received 25 mothers of the orphans at Government House, Sokoto on Friday, taking into consideration the fact their parents having spent three years without seeing their children due to difficulties of the economy and insecurity, henceforth every year Sokoto state government will take the responsibility of conveying them to and fro Maiduguri to come and see their children.

The governor recalled that when Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo brought the idea of bringing the orphans from Borno and Yobe states the Sultanate Council and Sokoto state government supported the initiative and gave him all the necessary support and cooperation.

He said Sokoto and Borno as well as Yobe states share historical and consanguineous affinities that necessitate each other assisting themselves in times of dire distress.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation who led the orphans’ mothers to Sokoto, Alhaji Babagana Aji, said they were in the state with the 25 morhers of the orphans to see their children after spending three years without doing so.

Alhaji Aji who attributed the delay in the visitation to the poverty of the mothers expressed gratitude and appreciation to Gov. Tambuwal, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo A A for their generosity and humanitarian assistance to the orphans over the years.

He explained that the gesture has helped the orphans a lot adding that it will impact positively in their future endeavours.

