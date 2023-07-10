Beyond Reactive Governance

By Peterside

Last week, The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

issued an alert warning of the high probability of 14 states

experiencing heavy rainfall that might lead to flooding.

This is not

the first time NEMA and Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency

(NHSA), through its Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), will issue such

alerts, but we keep losing lives and properties to flooding despite

early warnings. Our approach and response to such signals have

remained reactive. The same last week, the Nigeria Centre for

Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) announced an outbreak of

diphtheria in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). NCDC further

informed us that there have been multiple disease



outbreaks, including diphtheria, since December 2022, with 33

LGAs in eight states affected. Meanwhile, diphtheria is a vaccine-

preventable disease, but our leaders and institutions would prefer to

be reactive.

The problem is not peculiar to NEMA, NHSA, NCDC, the affected

states or the likely victims. There is a systemic challenge of our

institutions and leaders preferring reactive instead of proactive

responses to socio-economic challenges. This is from the highest

level of government to the least of our public institutions. We are

permanently reactive in our approach to governance, suffering

devastating consequences before belatedly putting on our thinking

caps.

Reactive governance refers to a mode of governance that primarily

responds to immediate and pressing issues that arise without

sufficient long-term planning or proactive measures. This anomaly

is the predominant habit of governance in our country. We tend to

sit and wait for foreseeable disasters to consume us before

responding. Most of what we treat as emergencies do not qualify.

They are avoidable incidents that should not catch any responsible

government by surprise.

The source of our reactive approach is a tradition of governance.

We emphasise ‘acting’ over and above ‘thinking’ through problems

on a long-term basis. Issues like flood disaster prediction, epidemic

prevention, speculative vaccine production, and power outage

prevention are all ways of avoiding disasters that are sure to occur.

This reactive approach to socio-economic challenges falls within the

“reactive state “concept. Two essential characteristics of the

reactive state are: first, institutions fail to undertake initiatives to

prevent the occurrence of an undesirable event though it has the

power and incentive to do so; second, such institutions respond to

pressure for change in an erratic and unsystematic manner.

In Nigeria, this reactive state approach naturally flows because it

benefits operatives of the system, and our urgency index is high.

Manifestations of this reactive state can be seen in our policy

approaches to Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping, oil theft in the

Niger Delta and other security incidents.

Further instances demonstrate these cultural-cum-historical reactive

approaches to national problems than a proactive and systematic

long-term approach seen in the most developed worlds. Nigeria has

faced various security challenges, including terrorism, insurgency,

and communal clashes. In some instances, the government’s

response has been primarily reactive, with the deployment of

security forces after attacks have occurred rather than proactively

addressing the root causes of these issues through intelligence

gathering, preventive measures, and community engagement.

Nigeria’s infrastructure, including roads, power supply, and public

transportation, has been a subject of concern for many years.

Often, the government has taken a reactive approach to address

these deficiencies by initiating projects and repairs in response to

public outcry or when critical failures occur rather than proactively

investing in infrastructure development and maintenance.

Nigeria’s economy has traditionally been heavily reliant on oil

exports, making it susceptible to fluctuations in global oil prices.

Reactive governance is evident in the government’s response to oil

price shocks, which often involves scrambling to adjust the budget,

implement austerity measures, or seek external loans to address

revenue shortfalls instead of proactively diversifying the economy

and reducing dependence on oil.

Besides, Nigeria faces challenges in its education sector, including

inadequate infrastructure, outdated curricula, and low educational

outcomes. The government’s approach has often been reactive,

responding to issues as they arise rather than proactively investing

in education reforms, teacher training, curriculum development, and

infrastructure improvements to ensure quality education for all.

Corruption has been a persistent issue in Nigeria, affecting various

sectors and hindering development. Reactive governance is evident

in the government’s response to corruption scandals, which often

involves investigations, prosecutions, and public outcry after the

fact, rather than implementing proactive measures to prevent

corruption, strengthen anti-corruption institutions, and promote

transparency and accountability.

In the developed world, there is a great emphasis on thought in

governance. This is why Washington is full of think tanks whose

only business is to think through and develop long-term solutions to

possible national problems. Government Ministries, Departments

and Agencies (MDAs) sometimes collaborate actively with

universities and research institutes to work out long-term solutions

in anticipation. In most of Europe and Asia, government

departments have research departments staffed by some of the

best brains trained to conduct anticipatory research and study

different problems in relevant areas.

The best approach has proven to be leaders and institutions that

adopt proactive decision-making. It is cheaper to be proactive than

to be reactive. Being proactive saves lives. By its futuristic

estimation, China knows that Africa is the future market; hence, it

invests heavily in teaching Africans the Chinese language.

Being reactive often comes with disastrous consequences. One

significant adverse result of reactive governance is the populace’s

permanent sense of uncertainty. People are unsure that what may

come next will not consume them. A sense of collective vulnerability

weakens people’s trust in government. People are left with a sense

of self-help, of everyone to themselves. In cases of natural disaster,

recourse to superstition becomes the only and last resort. People

must choose between trust in government and belief in divine

salvation. Prophesies of doom acquire legitimacy and find a ready

market.

When governance is not informed by rational and scientific

projection, the future becomes a dark zone of uncertainty and the

abode of the unknown. Fear and cynicism take hold of the hearts of

citizens.

A major reason why we are so reactive is that we need to have

respect for science and data. Data-driven policies enable

policymakers to identify trends, anticipate problems, and develop

targeted interventions before they escalate into crises. Nigeria must

prioritise sustainable development practices that balance economic

growth with environmental and social considerations. This includes

promoting renewable energy, implementing sound environmental

policies, and adopting responsible resource management practices.

A proactive approach to sustainability can help mitigate

environmental degradation, address climate change challenges,

and promote social equity.

To move beyond reactive governance in Nigeria, adopting a

proactive approach that focuses on long-term planning, anticipates

challenges, and promotes sustainable development is important.

Some key areas that could contribute to this shift are detailed

below.

The Nigerian government should emphasise the formulation and

implementation of long-term strategic plans. This involves setting

clear goals, identifying potential risks and opportunities, and

developing strategies to address them. Strategic planning enables

proactive decision-making and reduces the need for reactive

measures.

It is crucial to strengthen the institutions responsible for governance

in Nigeria, including the judiciary, legislature, and civil service. This

involves enhancing their human and institutional capacity, improving

transparency and accountability, and reducing political interference.

Strong institutions are better equipped to anticipate and address

issues before crises occur.

In addition, active citizen participation is vital for effective

governance. Governments should promote transparency, engage

citizens in decision-making processes, and establish mechanisms

for feedback and accountability. This helps identify problems early

on, encourages citizen ownership, and fosters a sense of

responsibility among the populace.

Furthermore, proactive governance relies on accurate and timely

information. Governments should invest in data collection, analysis,

and utilisation to inform decision-making processes. Departments of

Research and Planning cannot be a dumping ground or a place of

punishment for public servants that have fallen out of favour. It

should rather be the hub of policymaking and designing solutions to

challenges. Let the best brains man this critical department. We

should collaborate with our research institutions where there are

obvious capacity gaps.

Our leaders and managers of institutions always want to profit from

disasters. Even at the policy level, the equation often favours a

reactive than a proactive approach. With newly elected officials at

all levels, we need to switch from reactive to proactive ways of

dealing with issues of national and global importance.

It is important to note that while these examples used above

highlight instances of reactive governance, they do not encompass

the entirety of governance in Nigeria. Nigeria has also witnessed

proactive initiatives and policies in various areas, but there is room

for further improvement in adopting a proactive approach to

governance to address long-term challenges effectively.

Moving beyond reactive governance in Nigeria requires a shift in

mindset, focusing on critical thinking over “doing”, long-term

planning, and strengthening institutions and citizen engagement. By

adopting a proactive approach, Nigeria can better anticipate and

address challenges, promote sustainable development, and

improve the well-being of its citizens.

This new administration is poised to do great things, and its starting

point should be to prioritise the shift from the dominant leadership

mentality of reactive governance to a proactive one. The

administration must be intentional and proactive in solving Nigeria’s

myriads of problems and rely on evidence and scientific approaches

than the traditional path dependency that has characterised our

governance in the past.

The lack of ability to solve major issues in Nigeria is not often

because of a lack of resources but because of a lack of proactively

planning and adopting creative and innovative solutions. Our

leaders must adopt new approaches to doing things if they must

succeed. Remember that you cannot do the same thing and expect

a different result. Input determines output – garbage in, garbage out

is the computer language. That is true about input and output in

problem-solving.

