Beyond Betrayal: Unpacking the Gendered Corruption Threatening Inclusion in Nigerian Politics

Corruption: The news of N37 billion fraud allegations swirling around President Buhari’s former humanitarian minister, Sadiya Farooq, throws a harsh spotlight

By Aminu Adamu

(Sociologist, Freelance Journalist)

The news of N37 billion fraud allegations swirling around President Buhari’s former humanitarian minister, Sadiya Farooq, throws a harsh spotlight on a worrying trend: the abuse of gender inclusion in Nigerian politics for personal gain. While strides have been made towards increasing female representation in government, recent scandals involving prominent women like Farooq, NSIPA’s former CEO Halima Shehu, and even Farooq’s successor, Betta Edu, raise crucial questions about accountability and the potential damage they inflict on genuine efforts for inclusive governance.

The Farooq case, if proven true, paints a shocking picture. Accusations of siphoning off billions meant for vulnerable children through fictitious school feeding programs are not only a betrayal of public trust but also a direct attack on the very premise of gender inclusion in politics. If women in power are perceived as more likely to engage in malfeasance, it undermines the legitimacy of their presence and discourages future generations from stepping forward.

This perception of “gendered corruption” has several layers. One argument posits that increased opportunities for women attract those motivated by personal gain rather than genuine service. While there might be some truth to this, it unfairly generalizes and ignores the numerous female politicians who strive for positive change. Moreover, it conveniently ignores the prevalence of corruption among male politicians, often dismissed as “business as usual.”

Another argument, often propagated by those resistant to genuine equality, claims that women lack the necessary experience or “toughness” for leadership roles, making them vulnerable to manipulation or exploitation. This harmful stereotype not only reinforces existing gender biases but also overlooks the historical instances of strong female leadership in Nigeria and across the globe.

In reality, the issue of corruption transcends gender. It’s a systemic problem rooted in weak institutions, poor accountability mechanisms, and a culture of impunity. However, when women fall prey to these systemic flaws, the consequences are amplified. Their actions are often viewed as a reflection on all women in politics, further stigmatizing their presence and hindering progress towards true inclusion.

This is not to say that we should shy away from holding female politicians accountable. Scrutiny and transparency are crucial for any functioning democracy, regardless of gender. But the narrative needs to shift away from simplistic generalizations and towards a nuanced understanding of the complex factors at play.

Moving forward, several steps are crucial to combat this threat to genuine gender inclusion:

strengthening oversight and accountability mechanisms: Robust institutions with transparent processes and effective checks and balances can deter corruption regardless of gender.

addressing systemic vulnerabilities: Factors like weak legal frameworks and inadequate resources for female politicians need to be addressed to create a level playing field.

shifting the narrative: Moving beyond harmful stereotypes and focusing on celebrating the achievements of ethical female leaders is essential for promoting positive role models.

Supportinggenuine inclusion: Promoting mentorship programs and capacity-building initiatives for women interested in politics can ensure a strong pipeline of ethical leaders.

The current scandals are a wake-up call, but they should not be viewed as an indictment of gender inclusion itself. Instead, they offer an opportunity to re-evaluate and strengthen our commitment to genuine equality in politics. By addressing the systemic issues, challenging harmful narratives, and promoting ethical leadership, we can ensure that women contribute to Nigerian politics not with the weight of corruption, but with the power of progress and positive change.

This is not just about protecting the reputations of individual women; it’s about safeguarding the future of inclusive governance in Nigeria. We must remember that the fight for genuine equality is not a zero-sum game; it’s a collective journey towards a brighter future for all. By standing together, holding each other accountable, and supporting ethical leadership, we can ensure that the promise of inclusion is not overshadowed by the darkness of betrayal.

