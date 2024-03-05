Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for second consecutive week

Beyoncé’s ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ has topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for a second consecutive week.

‘Carnival’ by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti, holds the second spot on the chart while ‘Lovin On Me’ by Jack Harlow is rated third

‘Beautiful Things’ by Benson Boone, ‘Lose Control’ by Teddy Swims and ‘Saturn’ by SZA were rated fourth, fifth and sixth respectively on the chart

‘Remember Everything’ by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, ‘Greedy’ by Tate McRae and ‘Snooze’ by SZA are the other songs that occupied the seventh, eighth and ninth positions.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ completed the top 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs published weekly by Billboard Magazine.

Chart rankings are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play, and online streaming in the United States.

A new chart is compiled and officially released to the public by Billboard every Tuesday. (NAN)

By Oladele Eniola