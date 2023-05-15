Beware of sycophants, APC Diaspora tells Tinubu

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Committee of Diaspora Chairmen on Monday urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to beware of sycophants ahead of his assumption of office on May 29.

Mr Bola Babarinde, the Secretary General of the Committee under the Chairmanship of Prof. Adesegun Labinjo, gave the advice in a statement in Lagos.

Babarinde said that the reward system under Tinubu’s administration should be sacrosanct.

“We advise those surrounding our president-elect to be careful of sycophants and strange bed fellows.

“This is imperative so as not to derail the administration of God given mandate to Tinubu due to selfishness and greed by appointing those that never participated in the success of Moses of our time.

“We already noticed the trend of things about the youths being assembled to handle some aspects on the national level to celebrate the inauguration.

“This is very insulting to those that lay their lives for the success of our principal, some are antagonists and showed open hatred to the president-elect during electioneering but now lobbying to be part of the success which they viciously worked against.

“The incoming administration should be careful about this sychophants and enemies of progress now within the corridor of power.

“We should identify those that genuinely worked and identify with the president-elect and reward them accordingly,” Babarinde said.

He said that Tinubu’s contributions during the dark days of the National Democratic Coalition’s (NADECO) struggle had earned him the chance to be the governor of Lagos state.

Babarinde said that Tinubu was rewarded by the progressives and he excelled as governor by setting a standard of excellence and laying the foundation that succesive governors have built on.

He added that former Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State also did well during NADECO struggle by manning Radio Kudirat and other supportive roles in the struggle for democracy.

Babarinde said that Fayemi had also been “compensated by the progressives to become governor and minister to mention a few.”

According to him, in the build up to APC Presidential primaries, the rivalry within the party was “to the highest level as some people betrayed Tinubu”. (NAN)