Beware of fake National Startup Investment Fund Programme – NITDA cautions Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has cautioned Nigerians to beware of purported “National Startup Investment Fund Program”.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to the press by Mrs Hadiza Umar, the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA.

Mrs Umar noted that the attention of the NITDA has been drawn to an Investment Fund Programme named “National Startup Investment Fund Program”, accessible via (https://nationalstartupinvestmentfund.com), being purported to be from the Federal Government and requesting for individuals and startups in Nigeria to apply.

“NITDA is hereby notifying the general public that the Federal Government has nothing to do with this programme as being purported by the site.

“Additionally, NITDA advises the general public to avoid and desist from divulging personal information on this website and urges unsuspecting Nigerians to only visit official websites of Government Agencies to confirm the authenticity of any grant schemes or investment fund programmes,” she stated.

