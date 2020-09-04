Beware of fake message on rainstorms, NOA warns

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, (NOA) Dr. Garba Abari has warned the public to beware of a fake public alert on safety tips during rainstorm which was purpotedly issued by the Agency and is in circulation, mostly on the social media.

The DG issued this warning via a statement by the Agency’s Assistant Director of Press, Paul Odenyi, and made to Newsdiaryonline.

The DG, stressed that the alert on safety tips was not issued by the Agency and does not allign with its operational procedure.

“Our procedure requires that relevant government Agencies issue a warning and seek NOA’s intervention to take to a wider public.

“The notice itself does not conform with known scientific evidence on safety during rainstorm and therefore misleading,” he added.

The DG therefore advised Nigerians to ignore the message as it is the handiwork of merchants of fake news which the Agency has committed man hour and resources to preach against.

He further urged all Nigerians to join the fight against fake news and hate speech.



