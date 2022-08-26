Beware of dagger’s syndrome: VON D-G cautions Wike

By Stanley Nwanosike

Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), has cautioned Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, against losing out in the current political permutations in the country.

Okechukwu said this in a statement in Enugu on Friday.

According to him, my take is that Wike is enjoying the moment or what one could easily dub Wike’s Wave. Methinks it is better enjoyed abroad with less distraction.

“Is it not Nollywood characteristic that he (Wike) met with the leading big three presidential candidates – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC, Peter Obi of Labour Party and lastly Atiku Abubakar of PDP?

“My candid advice is that he should not make the mistake of rewarding Atiku Abubukar, who betrayed the South and by extension Wike, who could have won the PDP presidential primary election.

“This is same Atiku who cruised to victory when only northerners contested in 2018 in Port Harcourt, will deliberately rubbish the rotation convention of president from north to south and south to north which governed the 4th Republic Nigeria from inception in 1999.

“The grave danger of Wike making the gross mistake of going back to Atiku, who is now the new sheriff in-charge of PDP, take my bet, is that he will definitely suffer from dagger’s syndrome,” he said.

Okechukwu, also a foundation member of APC, alleged that dagger’s syndrome would be the fate of Wike, if he dares to pull back his dagger which has been drawn; therefore, he either aligns with Tinubu or Obi.

According to him, on whom between them to choose, it is left to his inner circle. Each has his own advantage.

“For Asiwaju, he will harvest from our (APC) spread. For Obi, his constituents and allies maybe more comfortable.

“The truism is that patriots of both north and south are not so happy with the betrayal of the rotation convention by Atiku, this made a lot doubt his proclamation of being a unifier.

“He is not a unifier, for a unifier cannot breach the constitution of his political party and the federal character principle enunciated in 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)

