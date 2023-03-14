Between Godwin Emefiele And Mahmood Yakubu

By Kazeem Akintunde

The year 2023 is just three months old but two names that have had

much impact on Nigerians in such a short time are those of Godwin

Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and

Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral

Commission, INEC. Emefiele and Yakubu, within a very short period of

time, have etched their names unto the subconsciousness of many

Nigerians. Some sleep and dream of the duo, particularly the CBN

governor.



The two Nigerians, though not of the same ethnic stock, have impacted

the lives of the average Nigerian due to their policies and how they have

conducted the functions of their offices in the last three months. While

Emefiele is from Ika South Local Government area of Delta State,

Yakubu is from Bauchi State. Though born nine months apart, with

Emefiele claiming the bragging rights to seniority, both have come a

long way in service to their fatherland and are at the peak of their

respective careers.

Emefiele, as a young child, chose the banking world as a field after his

heart and pursued it diligently. Yakubu, on the other hand, fell in love

with the study of History, and his path was cut early for him to become a

teacher, albeit a history teacher. He attended Teachers’ College, Toro,

Bauchi State, and from there, proceeded to the University of Sokoto,

now Usmanu Danfodiyo University on a federal government

scholarship. A lucky child, his master’s degree programme at Cambridge

University in the United Kingdom was also on the Cambridge

Commonwealth Trust Scholarship. Again, his Ph.D. at the University of

Oxford was also on the same Commonwealth Scholarship, and with it,

he obtained his Doctor of Philosophy degree in History in 1991. Today,

Yakubu is no longer teaching graduate students the History of Nigeria

and that of the whole World within the four walls of a university, but

presiding over the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

Emefiele, on the other hand, though from Delta State, grew up in Lagos

and could be regarded as a Lagos Boy. He attended Government

Primary School, Victoria Island, a school that was formerly known as,

and called Ansar-ud-deen Primary School, Igbosere, Lagos. His

secondary education was at Maryland Comprehensive Secondary

School, Maryland, Lagos, before proceeding to the University of

Nigeria, Nsukka, for his Bachelor’s Degree in Banking and Finance in

1984 and a Master’s Degree (MBA) in Finance, winning the Best

Graduating student Award in 1986. A former Bank MD at Zenith Bank,

Emefiele now calls the shot at the Apex Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria,

where he manages the Nation’s economy.

He, alongside his principal, Muhammadu Buhari, embarked on a Naira

Redesign policy late last year that has left a lasting impression on

Nigerians. In fact, many are still trying to cope with the policy. Under

the policy, Nigerians were given less than two months to swap their old

notes with new ones. By January 31 st this year, the old notes of N200,

N500, and N1,000 ceases to be legal tender in the country. The Minister

of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed heard of the policy like any other

Nigerian- on the Radio and Television. Perhaps, it was one of the best-

kept secrets in the country. She wanted to raise dust but was told that

Emefiele and to a large extent, the CBN, do not report to her office and

that if she is in doubt of who is in charge of managing monetary policy

in the country, she should get across to her principal – the President. She

got the message and kept her cool.

The secrecy and rush, we were told was to make it impossible for

politicians who had stock-piled billions of Naira notes at home in

specially-built vaults to use in influencing the 2023 general elections to

swap it for the newly introduced designed naira notes. Nigerians heaved

a sigh of relief, believing that politicians have been beaten to their game.

Many Nigerians quickly keyed into the policy and took their old notes to

the banks but to their shock, new notes were nowhere to be seen. It was

a like a scene in a horror movie. Naira swap became Naira confiscation.

Nigerians were told to embrace a cashless policy. We can also use our

ATM cards for transactions or other online channels for payments. But

the IT infrastructure was not there to accommodate the deluge of

transactions taking place across the country. Nigerians were left

stranded. But Emefiele was not bothered by our distress. Cashless, it

must be. Our CBN governor took out over N2 trillion from circulation

and reprinted just about N400 billion. Naira notes then became an

essential commodity, forcing Nigerians to start using naira to purchase

Naira. The almighty dollar was relegated to play a second fiddle in the

country. We now spend N3,000 to get N10,000 cash from POS

operators, thereby creating a new class of opportunists making money

from the misery of others.

Unknown to Emefiele, our banking system has been set back by over

four decades by his policy. Nigerians started going to their banks as

early as 3 a.m. to pick numbers. Yet, those banks don’t open for business

until 8 a.m. A video soon hit social media showing people who actually

slept in front of a Bank ATM in the hope that Bank workers would load

the machine with new cash the following morning and they would be

able to make withdrawals. In other viral videos, people strip half-naked

in banking halls out of desperation for cash. A retiree cried bitterly and

cursed those punishing him in old age. Baba was at the bank to collect

his meager pension but was told that there was no cash.

In Delta State, where Emefiele hails from, a Bank customer actually

slumped and gave up the ghost after spending several hours on the queue

on an empty stomach.

With the President unperturbed by the suffering of his compatriots, some

state governors took up the battle. They sued the Federal Government at

the Supreme Court, seeking a declaration against the exercise. The

Supreme bought their argument and declared the naira swap and

currency redesign as illegal and directed that the old N200, N500, and

N1,000 notes continue to exist side by side with the new ones until

December 31st of this year.

Since last week when the supreme court made the pronouncement, there

has not been a word from our President, and neither has Emefiele

directed the commercial banks to resume the use of the old notes as

pronounced by the Supreme court. The matter was left for individual

bank’s MDs to choose as he pleases. And confusion continues to reign in

the land. Some Banks started paying their customers with old notes

while some refused to pay. Traders and commercial bus operators

behave as they please, with some accepting the few old notes in

circulation while some don’t.

Frustrated by the turn of events, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi

Akeredolu, in a state-wide broadcast had to plead with his people to start

accepting the old notes as he assured them that the notes are still legal

tender in the country. I still don’t know if the people of Ondo State will

listen to their governor. It is yet to be seen how the policy has affected

the politicians against whom the policy was aimed. During the last

presidential poll, politicians were indeed, unable to induce voters much,

and it is widely believed that this was a determining factor in the process

that produced the most popular candidate as the winner of the contest.

This is where Emefiele’s junior brother (Yakubu) came into the picture.

As the head of the electoral umpire for the country, Yakubu declared

Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election. But some Nigerians are up in

arms against that declaration. They have termed Tinubu’s victory as a

flawed one and have continued to describe him as INEC’s president and

not the people’s president. To them, he is not the elected president of the

people. In the election conducted by Yakubu’s INEC, three of the

candidates are laying claim to victory. This is the first time such a

scenario would be created in the country. In the past, it used to be a two-

horse race. But now, both Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the People’s

Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi, the flag-bearer of the Labour

Party are both contesting the election victory of Tinubu. The main plank

of their argument is that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System,

BVAS, which should have been used to transmit the results of the poll

electronically and in real-time, was not used by the INEC.

This, according to the duo, is in flagrant disregard of the Electoral Act.

The court is there to make the necessary pronouncement on the legality

or otherwise of their case. One major fallback of the elections so far is

the postponement of the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly

election that should have been conducted last weekend but was shifted

by a week. The court case by Atiku and Obi delayed the reconfiguration

of the BVAS machines as INEC needed five working days to complete

the process. Hopefully, the governorship elections will hold this

Saturday without more hassle.

Many Nigerians who have slated their social events for that day are now

in a quandary. Being the last Saturday before the beginning of this year’s

Ramadan fast, a lot of social dislocation has been caused by the

postponement of the election. But we hope that Yakubu and his team

would do much better than they did during the presidential election.

This is why many Nigerians have been ‘praying’ for our seasonal

characters, Emefiele and Yakubu. Many Nigerians won’t forget them

and the roles they played at this moment in time, in a hurry. We simply

hope and pray that their actions and inactions would not spell doom for

the well-being of the country. We pray that history will be kind to

Yakubu, a student of history, who later became a teacher of history. If he

succeeds in managing the 2023 presidential elections well in a cash

‘confiscation’ era tagged cashless policy, supervised by his brother,

Emefiele, then the INEC chairman would have written his name well in

the history book of Nigeria.