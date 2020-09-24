Betting agent in court over alleged theft of N74, 200

Share the news













A betting agent, Akehomen Timothy, 27, on Thursday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly stealing N74,200 from his employer.

The police charged Timothy, who resides in Mashafa area of Mpape, Abuja with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the complainant, Nurudeen Ismail of Nassarawa State, reported the matter at the Police Station in Mpape, Abuja.

He alleged that the defendant being an employee in his betting centre, stole N74, 200 being proceeds of sale.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted Timothy to bail in the sum of N200, 000.

Ibrahim ordered the defendant to produce one surety, who must be a civil servant on Grade Level 8.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 28 for hearing. (NAN)

