Better days are coming to my constituency, says Sen. Jibrin Isa

By Naomi Sharang

The Senator representing Kogi-East Senatorial District, Sen. Jibrin Isa has assured his constituents of more infrastructural development.

Isa, popularly known as Echocho, who gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Monday expressed gratitude to God and member of his constituents for the victory at the polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 7, presented Certificate of Return to Isa alongside 97 other senators.

The senator promised better days for the people by sponsoring bills and motions that would have direct impact on them.

“I will focus on projects that will be of direct benefit to the people of Kogi-East and the state at large.

“I have done a lot and a lot more will come from me during this second tenure especially at harnessing the raw materials Kogi is endowed with.

“I will want to believe that a lot more will come from me. In my first tenure, I have been able to set up two rice processing plants, a cashew processing plant, cassava processing plant, oil palm processing plant and skills acquisition centre among others,’’ he said.

He further said that his contribution to the development of the constituency was the only way he could appreciate them for the opportunity given to him for the second term.

Isa also urged the senators to live above board by upholding national interest above personal interest.

The lawmaker, however, appreciated Gov. Yahaya Bello for his support, saying that he would do his best to attract federal presence to the state.(NAN)