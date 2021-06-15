Better days ahead in Nigeria, in spite of security challenge-Forum

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Legacy Awareness and Campaign Forum has expressed optimism that Nigeria would rise and become great in spite of current challenges.

The forum said this in a statement by Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, one of its leaders in Abuja on Tuesday.

Issa-Onilu said the country’s security challenge was not new as it pre-dated the APC-led administration.

According to him, the only new thing is the boldness and commitment with which the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been confronting these age-old challenges.

“Even as several challenges persist across the country, we are confident that the interventions being implemented by the Federal Government to address the situation will yield fruits before long.

“Equipping security agencies and building morale: the Nigerian military is seeing the biggest investments in weaponry and equipment in decades.

“Hundreds of new platforms are being acquired for the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy. The air force has received 23 new aircraft since 2015,” he said.

This, Issa-Onilu said, was in addition to at least a dozen more being expected, even as the navy had recently acquired its first new Landing Ship Tank (LST) since 1979.

Issa-Onilu said that the administration had also launched a Nigeria Police Command to promote community-led solutions to security challenge in the country.

He explained that the new police act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 incorporated the concept of community policing.

He added that in the last five years, a number of technology solutions were deployed and implemented to support the police, Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies.

This, he added included the new Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i); the new Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database (NPC & IDB) Centre among others.

Issa-Onilu said the administration was also addressing the underlying drivers of security challenge which were poverty and unemployment.

He said government was addressing the situation through programmes and policies in agriculture, manufacturing, small business support and massive infrastructure investment and many more.

“The Buhari-led administration will working closely with states, local governments councils, legislature and judiciary, continue to initiate more reforms that can improve the capacity of security agencies to secure the country.

“The government will continue to be resolute in its determination to rid Nigeria of crime and criminality.

“It may take some time for Nigerians to see the full results of these interventions, but we are confident that safer days lies ahead for the people,” Issa-Onilu.(NAN)